Favorable results in Cuba do not mean confidence over Covid 19

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s director of epidemiology, Francisco Duran, said on Tuesday that the favorable results achieved by the country in the fight against Covid-19 are no reason to be confident, nor to ignore the measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

In his daily press briefing to update on the situation of the pandemic in Cuba, Durán stressed that all protocols to take care of the citizens are in place.

The use of national drugs such as PrevengHo Vir, Duran said, is very important at this time and their application is preventive against acute respiratory ailments.

Many people see the progress made and lower their guard, and it is not appropriate now, because we want to avoid events that could jeopardize the achievements made, said Duran at the International Press Center located in this capital.

He noted that in the last few hours there have been no deaths, and the number of deaths has remained at 82, while he regretted that four patients are being treated in intensive care because of their serious condition.

The country has a total of 1,963 cases, of which 992 had no symptoms at the time of the test, he added.

Duran clarified that the number of tests did not decrease – 1,492 were performed yesterday – but the performance of this one depends on the course of the disease in the country and the number of ‘contacts of contacts’, and of these with other people.