Diaz-Canel urges to reinforce measures to confront COVID-19

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on institutions and the people in general to intensify measures to face COVID-19, a disease that is already present in 111 nations.

Diaz-Canel indicated to increase the investigation, study the suspected cases to the end, those who have been confirmed as a case of the coronavirus and also all persons with whom they had contacts.

The disease is in the country and we have to avoid the spread, it is better to go over than to fall short in cares, the head of State said, quoted by Granma newspaper.

The Cuban president, who led a meeting that monitors the implementation of the COVID-19 Prevention and Control Plan, recognized the active role of the population, which is cooperating, and demonstrated this in the immediate detection of the first three cases.

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health informed on Thursday a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19. The first three cases are satisfactorily improving and they are under strict medical supervision.