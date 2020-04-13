Díaz-Canel highlights Cuba’s solidarity despite US campaign

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, underlined today the solidarity health aid offered by the island to the world in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the United States’ claims to prevent it.

Under the hashtags #CubaSalvaVidas and #SomosCuba, the president posted on his Twitter account a link to the Cubadebate news portal, which published information on the presence of Cuban doctors in countries affected by the pandemic of the new coronavirus Sars CoV-2.

The information of the American news agency Associated Press (AP) quoted by Cubadebate highlights the arrival of hundreds of health collaborators from the largest of the Antilles to at least 14 nations, including Italy, Andorra, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Suriname, Jamaica, Dominica and Belize.

Now, the pressure from Washington that brought home thousands of Cuban doctors who worked in poor sectors of Brazil, Ecuador and Bolivia in 2018 and 2019, reemerged amid the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic, AP points out.

It also highlights that Cuba has so far sent almost 600 doctors from the Henry Reeve Brigade, specialized in disaster situations and serious epidemics, to fight against the coronavirus in the world, while the United States tries to dissuade nations from benefiting from that help.

According to official figures, around 37 thousand Cuban medical collaborators provide services in 67 nations in compliance with intergovernment cooperation agreements.