Cuba: 22-04-2020 (09:09:50)
Cuba’s plan against Covid would be more efficient without US blockade

Havana, Cuba.- The national plan currently in force to fight the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus could be more efficient if the US blockade does not exist and if citizens had greater responsibility, President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated on Tuesday.

‘Science and conscience are our strength,’ the head of State said during an interview with Cubadebate website, in which he reiterated that the coronavirus response plan could be brought forward to the worst time to avoid it.

However, a greater responsibility is necessary for people without risk perception associated with the disease caused by the virus, the president noted.

The country’s top authorities insist in the importance of assuming with discipline the measures adopted to avoid more infections in Cuba.

The US government’s campaign is also against the Cuban medical cooperation that give medical care in 20 countries to fight the novel coronavirus.

