Cuban president lauds China’s work against coronavirus

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel lauded China’s huge sense of responsibility for its people and the world on Saturday, in light of the epidemic caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus.

On his Twitter account, the president expressed the support, trust and solidarity of the Cuban people, Party and Government for China.

On Friday, Diaz-Canel and other authorities met with Chinese Ambassador in Havana Chen Xi, to whom they repeated Cuba’s will to accompany China in whatever is necessary.

China has the necessary experience and the able leadership of the Communist Party to overcome adversities, the Cuban head of State said at the meeting.