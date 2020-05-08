Cuban president insists on social discipline to fight Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel insisted on the need to comply with the social isolation measures, to maintain the favorable scenario the country shows to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

During a daily meeting the eve at the Palace of the Revolution, seat of the Executive, to assess the health situation and compliance with the intersectoral plan to prevent and control this disease, the Cuban head of State called to maintain discipline from the neighborhoods.

Among other issues, the results of the Cuban biotechnology medicines such as CIGB-210, which is effectively used in patients with the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and the use of plasma from recovered patients to treat people infected with the virus, were also analyzed.

Participants in the meeting updated on the coronavirus situation, and Havana, Camagüey provinces and the Ministry of Foreign Trade reported on their work.

The main Defense Council leaders in Havana talked about the new measures that will be adopted in Centro Habana municipality, which include social isolation in five neighborhood people’s councils in the territory, among others, to avoid crowds and guarantee social indiscipline.