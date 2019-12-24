Cuban doctors denounce US smear campaign

Roseau, Dominica.- Cuban doctors working on the islands of Dominica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines today rejected the US smear campaign launched against Cuban health workers and reaffirmed the will to continue saving lives.

With just a few days to go before the celebration of the 61st anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution, Cuban doctors expressed pride on being part of the contingent of collaborators that provides their solidarity services anywhere in the world.

The Health Collaborators Brigade here in Dominica repudiated by means of a statement the attempts of the United States and the Organization of American States (OAS) to discredit the altruistic work of Cuban professionals abroad.

Faced with this media campaign, the Cuban personnel affirmed that the only objective of their work is to guarantee health and provide quality medical care.

‘For us there is no greater satisfaction than seeing the happy face of a child, a mother, an elderly person or any Dominican patient when we perform a complex life-saving operation,’ they stated.

The Cuban brigade thanked the government and the people of Dominica for the displays of affection received in the face of this imperialist hostility and reaffirmed the commitment to fulfill their duty, ‘as long as necessary and in whatever conditions necessary.’

A similar act occurred in the Cuban diplomatic mission in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where members of the Medical Brigade rejected the campaign promoted by the United States and the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro.

The Cuban Ambassador in Kingstown, Jose Manuel Leyva, congratulated the health workers for the work done and urged them to defend with solidarity and heroism the prestige of the island.