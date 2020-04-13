Cuba intensifies measures against Covid-19 local cases

Sancti Spiritus, Cuba.- Measures to curb the extension of Covid-19 are being intensified in the municipalities of Cabaiguan and Taguasco, in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, so as to curb the spread of cases of local transmission.

During a national meeting chaired by Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel to check compliance with the measures to fight the pandemic, it was reported that the cases in these two locations bring to 13 the number of cases of local transmission in Cuba.

Until last Friday, there were 67 patients infected with the coronavirus in the province, with the highest number of cases in being in Taguasco (21) and Cabaiguan (14).

The ‘limited local transmission’ stage was decreed when no links with infected travelers from abroad were established, with the cases limited to towns, neighborhoods or institutions in the country.

Manuel Rivero, Provincial Director of Health, reported on the radio that more than 40 people in Sancti Spiritus were found out to have had contact with an infected person who died, were sent to isolation and tested positive in a PCR test.

The Director pointed out that without confirming the result, the protocol for these cases began to be applied, control was carried out in the patients’ homes and contacts began being followed up on, which is currently ongoing.