Cuba insists on the importance of measures against Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban health authorities insisted today on the need to comply with preventive measures against Covid-19, mainly given the possibility that the new coronavirus may become an endemic disease.

At his daily press conference, the director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Durán, said that despite efforts around the world to find a vaccine for the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, the investigations are long and immunization will still be delayed.

For that reason, he added, there is the possibility that the disease becomes endemic and then we have to ‘learn to live with it as we do with many other diseases.’

The specialist emphasized that the Covid-19 has special characteristics among which its high contagiousness stands out, which is why it is vitally important to comply with the recommendations aimed at preventing its spread.

Those measures, he added, are good to prevent this and many other communicable diseases, so many should stay for the next few months.

Durán referred in particular to the existing concern about the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Cuba in the last two days, 22 reported yesterday and 20 today, after several days in a row with much smaller numbers.

This shows, he stressed, the ease with which this disease is transmitted, and the need to protect ourselves and go to the doctor at the slightest symptom.

To date, the island has accumulated 2,225 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of which 1,795 are already on medical discharge, for an 88.7 percent recovery.

Likewise, 83 deaths are registered, for a lethality of 4.09 percent.

Currently only 145 active cases are reported, of which 142 present stable clinical evolutions and three are reported as serious, according to the details provided by Durán.