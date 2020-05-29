Cuba aims to prevent a new outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic

Havana, Cuba.- After achieving good results in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, Cuba aims to prevent a new outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the future, assured this Thursday the director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Duran.

On the daily press briefing to update on the pandemic situation, the physician ensured that all Cubans are responsible for guaranteeing not going through a new outbreak. To reach such goal is essential to keep all the measures taken so far, which have been very effective as good results show.

Official figures indicate that of 1,983 Covid-19 patients registered nationwide, there are 1,734 recoveries, 82 deaths, two evacuations to other nations and 165 active cases.

High-level scientists in charge of assessing Covid-19 behavior in Cuba indicated yesterday that the country passed the peak of infections several days ago and the curve maintains a downward trend, for a positive balance of the situation.

The experts also pointed out that a new outbreak could occur in November because a significant part of the population is not immunized, and then the situation would be stabilized over time.

In this regard, Duran affirmed that the goal is to prevent the occurrence of this new outbreak and for this he stressed the importance of maintaining responsibility and discipline in complying with measures such as social distancing, the use of facemasks, frequent washing of hands, among others.

Meanwhile, the epidemiologist offered details about the three diagnostic methods used in the country to detect Covid-19: rapid tests, real-time PCR molecular biology test, and tests with nationally produced SUMA technology.

‘Despite the decrease in infections in the country, we will continue studying the population to be sure that there are no asymptomatic cases’, Duran assured.