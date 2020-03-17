Critical condition of one of the Covid-19 patients in Cuba reported

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday the critical state of one of the four patients confirmed with Covid-19 disease in this country, who are admitted to the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK).

According to the information released by the Ministry, on the night of March 15, the 61-year-old Italian patient, with a history of suffering from bronchial asthma, began to present clinical manifestations of complications typical of the disease.

The patient received treatment according to the established protocol, but his condition has continued to deteriorate, requiring artificial ventilation, and on this day he is reported to be in a critical stable state, the text indicates.

A medical team of specialists in intensive care and the group of experts from the Ministry of Public Health maintain permanent care and follow-up.

The rest of the patients reportedly maintain a stable clinical course.

Cuba is adopting a plan of measures to minimize the entry of Covid-19 into the country, with a multisectoral approach.

So far, four positive cases of SARS-Cov-2 virus have been confirmed, and another 100 suspects are in health institutions for follow-up and control.

Health authorities insist that all clinics and polyclinics in the country are prepared to care for patients, as it is at this level of care that cases with respiratory symptoms are sought through active screening, surveillance and timely medical attention.