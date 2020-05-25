Covid-19 took 170 Cubans to critical or serious health conditions

Havana, Cuba.- Of 1,941 coronavirus cases reported in Cuba so far, 170 patients had complications and were reported as critical or seriously ill, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) said on Sunday.

The information was disclosed by Dr. Francisco Duran, director of Epidemiology at MINSAP, during his daily press briefing on the impact of the novel SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus in Cuba.

He also pointed out that of 82 dead patients, 30 had a history of diabetes mellitus as an associated disease.

He reiterated that diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure and kidney failure affect the progress of those patients infected with the new coronavirus who should take better care of themselves.

Dr, Duran exemplified that the last dead patient on Saturday and reported on Sunday was an 85-year-old woman from central Villa Clara province, whose PCR test results had been negative since May 19.

He informed that Cuba has reported 10 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, and of the diagnosed patients, 165 are clinically stable, two were sent to their countries of origin, 1,689 recovered from the disease and three are seriously ill.