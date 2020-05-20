Covid-19: Cuban doctors attend more than 26,000 patients worldwide

Havana, Cuba.- The 26 brigades of Cuban doctors from the Henry Reeve Contingent who are working today in about twenty countries, have so far treated more than 26,000 patients from Covid-19.

The meeting of the Cuban government’s temporary working group held this Tuesday, revealed that the health professionals from the Caribbean island working in 24 nations saved the lives of 976 people affected by the pandemic.

International organizations proposed the Henry Reeve Contingent, founded by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro in 2005, as the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for its global response to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

However, while most states are seeking cooperation in the current health circumstances, voices from around the world are denouncing the United States’ campaign to smear the Cuban doctors’ international collaboration.

‘To degrade oneself to participate in these campaigns to denigrate the Cuban internationalist brigades is immoral and deplorable,’ the Swiss-Cuba Association said Monday adding that the U.S. Congress approved 120 million dollars between 2017 and 2019 to support campaigns against Cuba.

The Caribbean nation has sent more than 1,200 health experts to countries affected by Covid-19 at the request of those governments, and about 29,000 of its professionals have joined the efforts to deal with the pandemic in 64 other nations where there are intergovernmental health cooperation agreements.