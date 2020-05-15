China and Cuba note Interferon’s effectiveness in Covid-19 treatment

Beijing, China.- Chinese and Cuban representatives highlighted this Friday the proven effectiveness of human recombinant Interferon alfa 2B (IFNrec), the island’s leading biotechnology product against Covid-19 disease, and also its relevance in the ties of cooperation.

Cuban ambassador to China, Carlos Miguel Pereira, and He Yongshan, president of the joint venture Changchun Heber Biological Technology Co. Ltd (ChangHeber) company, agreed that the results of this stage are historical reinforcing the bilateral ties.

Chinese health authorities chose the antiviral drug at the peak of Covid-19 cases here, and the med proved to be effective in protecting and stimulating the immune system.

Pereira emphasized that using Interferon alfa 2B served as an opportunity to better understand Cuba’s biotechnology and its strengths both in China and in the rest of the world, as IFNrec consolidated its global recognition since over 70 nations requested the drug to incorporate it into treatments against SARS-CoV-2, which causes the dangerous pneumonia.

As the ambassador pointed out, such an outcome leads to preparing for an increase in the production and demand of the med, for its preventive power and the strengthening of the human body’s defenses.

In this sense, the diplomat called for resuming and following up on other programs with ChangHeber company for the development, study, and introduction of new drugs and health therapies.

Meanwhile, He Yongshan provided an update on the company’s work and agreed on the need to move forward in the different stages of other joint projects that allow expanding offerts.

During the meeting, Pereira thanked the donation of medical supplies sent by ChangHeber to the island, detailing the situation of the pandemic there and the ongoing efforts to contain it.

He commented on the progressive control over Covid-19 disease in lately, with a rise in the daily number of recoveries and a significant decline in deaths, new patients and critical cases.

The diplomat mentioned that in the context of the fight against the deadly pneumonia, new drugs applied in Cuba showed promising results and had an effectiveness range of between 80 and over 90 percent in Covid-19 patients.

Among other issues, the ambassador noted that these achievements occur despite the tightening of the US economic, financial and commercial blockade that hinders access to supplies and raw materials essential for healthcare.