Cuba: 06-05-2020 (15:20:06)
Stable clinical evolution for 617 Covid-19 patients in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported today that of the 631 active cases of Covid-19, 617 present stable clinical evolution.

In his daily update on the behavior of the pandemic on the Caribbean island, the national director of Epidemiology of the Minsap, Francisco Durán, also specified that 2,341 patients are admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance.

The expert noted that the number of recovered from the Covid-19 disease in Cuba amounted to one thousand one, after 47 new medical discharges were reported.

Durán said that yesterday 18 people were positive, 10 were women and eight men. At the same time, he stressed that he had not died in the last hours in the Antillean country.

He regretted that there are four critically ill and 10 severe patients, noting that 77 percent of the 18 new cases were asymptomatic.

