Raul Castro congratulates Director of National Ballet of Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba.- Army General Raul Castro Ruz sent Viengsay Valdes this Wednesday a message of congratulations for her appointment as general director of the National Ballet of Cuba, which guided by the always beloved Alicia Alonso has been the pride of the people.

Before dancers and workers of the company, Vice-Minister of Culture Fernando Rojas, presented to the artist the letter of the First Secretary of the Party, in which he states that she has won this responsibility with her talent, effort, discipline and prestige.

Referring to these qualities, Raul’s message expresses his conviction in the continuity of the Cuban Ballet School and the cultural work of the Revolution.

Viengsay Valdes said she will treasure the recognition of such high authority, who is permanently aware of the work of the National Ballet of Cuba, cultural heritage of the nation and seal of identity.