Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil, acknowledged this Thursday that the contribution of the non-state sector is also decisive for the economic recovery of the country.

Through Twitter, Gil said that since the first phase of return to normalcy after Covid-19, it is very important that this sector gradually restart its activities.

All Cuban provinces, except Havana and Matanzas, entered the first phase of recovery on Thursday, although measures such as the obligatory use of masks and physical distancing remain in place.

In this regard, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel assured that the 13 provinces and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud are in a position to move on to the new stage and called for maintaining discipline and responsibility so as not to lose what has been achieved so far in those territories.

For his part, Gil reported last week that the plan for a gradual return to normality includes from the outset the gradual reestablishment of the productive and service sectors, both state and non-state.