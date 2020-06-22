Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel described Saturday’s meeting with the members of the Henry Reeve Brigade who returned from Italy, where they were fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, as emotional and memorable.

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel described Saturday’s meeting with the members of the Henry Reeve Brigade who returned from Italy, where they were fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, as emotional and memorable.

On his Twitter account, the head of State extolled the exemplary work of those 52 medical professionals in Lombardy, and their contribution to improve the plans to combat the pandemic in Cuba.

All 36 physicians, 15 nurses and an expert in logistics attended to more than 5,500 patients, performed some 3,680 nursing procedures and saved 219 lives in more than two months of work in Crema, an Italian municipality in Cremona Province (Lombardy), which was seriously hit by Covid-19.

According to media reports, at the meeting, the members of the Henry Reeve Brigade spoke about the deep impact caused on them by the complex epidemiological situation there and about the details of their mission, while Diaz-Canel expressed the Cuban people’s and authorities’ gratitude for their work.

The president welcomed the Cuban brigade on June 8 through a videoconference, and promised them to meet personally with them.

At the time, Diaz-Canel noted, ‘You represent the victory of life over death, of solidarity over selfishness.’