The meeting was held in middle of the American campaign to discredit the humanitarian effort of Cuba.

HAVANA, Cuba.- Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero met with members of the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade, after serving quarantine after their return from Italy.

The meeting took place amid the upsurge of the U.S.-led campaign to discredit the island’s solidarity effort, which is helping SARS COV-2-affected nations.

Diaz-Canel put in his Twiter account a link with an article published today by Granma newspaper, in which Cuban essayist and journalist Enrique Ubieta highlights the humanitarian vocation that underpins the prestige and training of Cuban health workers.

Solidarity is not a luxury in a Revolution: it is its essence. And if it is not overflowing, if the same is not expressed within its borders, it is not solidarity, nor is it Revolution, Ubieta said.