Cuba insists in the need for isolation and quarantine before Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Isolation and strict quarantine measures in the fight against Covid-19 in Cuba are applied where they are equally necessary, the Ministry of Public Health explained today.

According to the director of Epidemiology of that entity, Francisco Durán, there are no differences to comply with what is established in such territories, whether in Havana, the capital, or the rest of the country.

In the daily press briefing to update on the impact of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, the doctor stated that there is a pattern to follow in all transmission events of the lethal disease.

He said that the measures are in relation to the number of confirmed cases in each case and the extent of the territory, since, he added, they may be different areas.

Once again, doctor Duran urged the population to maintain discipline and follow the guidelines of the health authorities in order to better face this pandemic.

He recalled in this regard the proper use of the face mask, frequent hand washing, cleaning and disinfection of surfaces, and the necessary social isolation.

No one should be neglected and before any respiratory symptoms should immediately go to the health services, insisted Durán, who this Wednesday confirmed 30 new cases with the Covid-19 in the largest of the Antilles for a thousand 467 in total.

He also stressed that there was no regret for human losses on the last day, and the number of 58 deaths from the deadly disease remains.

On the other hand, he pointed out that of the patients diagnosed with the disease, 790 present stable clinical evolutions, two were evacuated to their countries of origin, and there are seven in critical condition and the same serious number.

Yesterday, Duran added, one thousand 836 cases were studied to determine Covid-19 in Cuba, and 45 thousand 344 samples accumulated for that purpose are accumulated.