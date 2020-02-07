Cuba to open engineering career in Cybersecurity

Havana, Cuba.- The Rector of the University of Computer Science in Cuba announced that the country will open in September the engineering career in Cybersecurity, aimed at redoubling the protection of cyberspace of the island.

‘Computer systems are constantly exposed to multiple threats and cybersecurity is a dimension of Cuba’s national security,’ the first Vice Chancellor Raydel Montesinos said in a press conference.

This four-year career with a broad profile will train integral professionals with the mission of managing the cybersecurity of organizations based on the establishment, implementation, operation, monitoring, review and maintenance of the systems.

Measures to preserve the confidentiality and availability of information must continually improve, the expert added.

He stressed that the university career will open with 200 places and the student must pass the entrance exams to Higher Education.