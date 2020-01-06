Cuban president highlights Jose Marti’s legacy

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Sunday highlighted National Hero Jose Marti’s legacy in the country’s effort to consolidate its own independent development model.

‘Marti’s legacy is always present and indispensable as a premise and a reference in our aspirations and achievements,’ Diaz-Canel wrote on his Twitter account.

The president posted a link to an article published in Juventud Rebelde newspaper under the title of ‘That Very Clear and Untouchable Mystery’, which refers to the transcendence of the most universal Cuban, as Jose Marti is also known.